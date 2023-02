On February 11, the Ukrainian military repelled 11 enemy attacks in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions. The General Staff reported.

The enemy continues to concentrate the major efforts on the offensive actions in Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Novopavlivsk directions. It actively uses operational-tactical and army aviation for strikes on the positions of our troops.

Over the past 24 hours, the units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the invaders in the areas of Bilohorivka and Serebrianske forestry of the Luhansk Region and Torske, Fedorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Pervomaiske, Pobeda, Maryinka and Vuhledar of the Donetsk Region.

During the day, the enemy struck 12 missile hits, 3 of them on the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv, and 32 aircraft strikes, 6 of which with the use of Shahed-136 UAV. 4 of these drones were shot down. The enemy also made more than 90 shelling from MLRS.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk and Slobozhansk directions without significant changes, no signs of formation of offensive groups were detected. More than 20 settlements have undergone enemy shelling. Among them - Senkivka of the Chernihiv Region; Novovasylivka, Porokhon, Studenok, Starykove and Volfyne of the Sumy Region and Krasne, Hlyboke, Synelnykove, Vovchansk, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk and Dvorichna of the Kharkiv Region. The invaders also made aviation strikes near Hatyshche and Vovchansk.

In Kupyansk and Lyman directions, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery shelling of more than 25 districts of settlements. In particular, it is Hrianykivka, Novoyehorivka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Tabayivka and Berestove of the Kharkiv Region and Stelmakhivka, Vyshneve, Chervonopopivka and Serebrianske forestry of the Luhansk Region. It struck aircraft blows near Chervonopopivka, Zhytlivka and Dibrova of the Luhansk Region and Hryhorivka and Spirne of the Donetsk Region.

In the Bakhmut direction, areas of settlements of Spirne, Berestove, Vasiukivka, Zaliznianske, Krasna Hora, Paraskoviyivka, Chasiv Yar, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, Kurdiumivka, Predtechne, Bila Hora, and Zalizne came under shelling from tanks, mortar and artillery,. And in total - more than 25 settlements.

In the Avdiyivka and Novopavlivsk directions, areas of 25 settlements, in particular, Kalynove, Orlivka, Severne, Avdiyivka, Pobeda, Novomykhailivka, Vyhledar, Zolota Nyva, Neskuchne, Vremivka and Novosilka camde under under the tank, mortar and artillery firing. The hostile air strikes were recorded near Avdiyivka, Vesele, Nevelske and Maryinka.

Vremivka and Novopil of the Donetsk Region and Malynivka, Huliaipole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Mahdalynivka and Stepnohirsk of the Zaporizhzhia Region were damaged by fire. The enemy also carried out airstrikes in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Kamianske.

In the Kherson direction, the suburbs and Kherson itself, as well as districts of more than 30 other settlements, including Havrylivka, Mylove, Chervonyi Mayak, Novoberyslav, Beryslav, Burhunka, Prydniprovske and Stanislav of the Kherson Region, suffered from enemy artillery fire. The enemy caused the air strike near Zymivnyk.

In Brylivka and Novokyivka, temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson Region, the attempts of the occupying so-called "local administration" to take away housing from the local population are recorded.

In particular, servicemen of the Russian occupation forces actively go to houses and check that citizens have residence permits and home ownership documents. Abandoned houses are sealed with notices that the premises have become the property of the so-called occupying "local administration".

During the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 19 strikes on areas where the occupiers are concentrated, as well as 2 strikes on the positions of anti-aircraft missile systems.

Our defenders also shot down a Su-25 aircraft and an Orlan type UAV. Units of missile troops and artillery hit 14 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and an anti-aircraft missile complex.

It will be recalled that the Defense Intelligence is confident that Russia does not have the resources for a large-scale offensive.

In addition, the occupiers in the Bakhmut district are trying to cut the highway to Kostiantynivka.