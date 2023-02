First Batch Of L-70 Anti-Aircraft Guns, Which Lithuania Transferring, Already Arrived In Ukraine

The first batch of Swedish L-70 anti-aircraft guns, which Lithuania is transferring to Ukraine, and ammunition for them, have already arrived on the territory of Ukraine. The Minister of Defense of the Baltic state, Arvydas Anusauskas, announced this on his personal page on Twitter.

"The batch of L-70 anti-aircraft guns and ammunition, which Lithuania is transferring to Ukraine to help protect critical infrastructure, has already arrived in Ukraine," Anusauskas wrote on the social network.