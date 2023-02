As of Saturday, February 11, Russia has 11 ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, including 2 Kalibr cruise missile carriers with a total salvo of 16 missiles.

This was announced by the command of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There are 11 enemy ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, including 2 Kalibr cruise missile carriers, a total salvo of 16 missiles; in the Mediterranean Sea - 10 enemy ships, including 5 Kalibr cruise missile carriers, a total salvo of 72 missiles," the message says.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the passage of the Kerch-Yenikal Strait was carried out by:

to the Sea of Azov - 19 vessels, of which 4 vessels were moving from the Bosphorus Strait;

to the Black Sea - 43 vessels, of which 9 vessels continued their movement in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait.

It is also reported that over the past day, units of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

destroyed 2 enemy missiles.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that as of 11:30 a.m. on February 10, Russian troops had fired 71 cruise missiles over the territory of Ukraine.

Thus, the occupiers attacked from the air with eight Tu-95ms strategic bombers, which launched Kh-101 and Kh-555 missiles from the Caspian Sea and Volgodonsk regions.

The enemy launched Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles from ships in the Black Sea.