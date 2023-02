Situation In Power System After Last Massive Attack By RF Is Difficult, But Under Control, Emergency Power Out

The situation in the power system of Ukraine after the last massive missile and drone attack by Russia is difficult, but under control, emergency power outages have been applied in Kharkiv.

This was announced by the press service of the Ukrenergo company in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that for more than a day, the enemy has been continuously attacking the energy facilities of Ukraine.

At night, the 17th attack of enemy drones took place in the southern and southeastern regions.

Thermal power plants and objects of main networks were hit again.

Thanks to the professional work of the emergency crews, it was possible to promptly restore supply to consumers by backup schemes and avoid emergency power outages.

"The situation in the power system as a result of the missile and drone attack is difficult, but under control. In Kharkiv, due to damage to energy facilities, emergency power outages have been applied," the message says.

Also, due to network restrictions, which were introduced after the enemy damaged the objects of main networks, with an increase in consumption, emergency power outages are possible in the Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Kyiv Regions and the city of Kyiv.

In the Odesa Region, specialists of Ukrenergo together with regional power distribution companies managed to put some of the equipment into operation.

Work on the return of energy supply to the region continues.

The company reported that actual consumption measurements will continue next week as scheduled.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 10, as a result of night and day enemy shelling, four thermal power plants of the DTEK Energy were damaged.

In the evening of the same day, the occupiers fired again at 2 TPPs.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko reported that as a result of a massive enemy attack on February 10, thermal and hydro-generation facilities, as well as high-voltage infrastructure in 6 regions, were damaged.