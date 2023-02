The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) served the head of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation Alexander Bastrykin with the suspicion that he is promoting mass repressions in the occupied regions of Ukraine. This is stated in the message, the text of which is posted on the official page of the special service in Telegram.

As stated in the statement, the SSU has collected a large-scale evidence base on the head of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation Bastrykin. In particular, his activities on the introduction of the occupation regime in the temporarily occupied areas of the south and east of Ukraine are documented.

The official fulfills the tasks of the highest military and political leadership of the Russian Federation regarding the suppression of the resistance movement in Ukraine.

In addition, Bastrykin publicly justifies the armed aggression of the Russian Federation and the capture of parts of the eastern and southern regions of Ukraine. He repeatedly stated this during his appearances on Russian TV channels.

On the basis of the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine served the head of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation with the suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

- Part 2 of Article 110 (deliberate actions committed with the purpose of changing the borders of the territory of Ukraine in violation of the order established by the Constitution of Ukraine by a representative of the authorities);

- Part 3 of Article 436-2 (justification, recognition as legitimate of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, which began in 2014, including by presenting the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine as an internal civil conflict, and recognition of the legitimate temporary occupation of part of the territory of Ukraine, committed by an official, with using mass media);

- Part 3 of Article 436-2 (denying the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, which began in 2014, including by presenting the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine as an internal civil conflict, and denying the temporary occupation of part of the territory of Ukraine, committed by an official, repeatedly).