The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate banned the operation of power units 3, 4, 5, 6 of the Zaporizhzhia NPP due to the impossibility of eliminating the detected violations of nuclear and radiation safety requirements. This is reported by the official portal of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine.

"The industrial site of the Zaporizhzhia NPP is subject to periodic shelling, aerial communication lines with the energy system of Ukraine have been damaged," the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate reports.

The regulator also notes that the production premises of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, in particular the information and crisis center, cannot be used as intended due to the presence of the Russian military in them, and as a result of the occupation, the operating organization of the SE Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company does not have adequate opportunities to supply goods and material values to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

"The Russian occupiers are illegally constructing unknown structures at the industrial site (on the territory of the Dry Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility and near the standby diesel power plant of power unit 6), which is a violation of the design documentation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP," the inspectorate reports.

It is added that the restrictions will apply until the detected violations are eliminated.