The failed attempt to attack Vuhledar in the Donetsk Region shows the poor systemic training of the mobilized Russians, analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believe. The researchers of the analytical institution noted that the recent footage of the failed Russian assault near Vuhledar became the last point of neuralgia in the Russian information space.

"Bloggers seized on this footage to begin criticizing the Russian military leadership. Russian bloggers claim that the commanders who led the 155th Marine Brigade's attacks on Pavlivka in November 2022 are now responsible for the assault on Vuhledar. They say the commanders continue to assume the same costly mistakes. One Russian blogger said that the commander of the Eastern Group of Forces, Lieutenant General, Rustam Muradov, was responsible for Russian tactical failures near Vuhledar," the ISW report said.

However, the institute's analysts believe that "the Russian troops are using extremely dysfunctional tactics that indicate that the 155th Marine Brigade is more likely to consist of poorly trained conscripts than poor command."

"Russian bloggers likely blamed Russian commanders to downplay the fact that poor systemic training of mobilized Russians is likely to continue to lead to similar tactical failures throughout Ukraine. It is likely that bloggers routinely blame commanders for tactical failures, to shift the overall responsibility for military failures in Ukraine from the Russian armed forces as an institution to individuals," the ISW suggested.

Key ISW findings for February 10:

- Russian troops launched another massive series of missile strikes and drone strikes on Ukraine.

- The flights of Russian missiles over NATO territory are unlikely to lead to escalation. ISW continues to assert with high confidence that Vladimir Putin is unwilling to risk direct conflict with NATO.

- The recent footage of the unsuccessful Russian assault near Vuhledar became another point of neuralgia in the Russian information space and demonstrated the poor training of the Russian mobilized personnel.

- The occupiers continued offensive operations northwest of Svatove and around Kreminna.

- Russian troops continued offensive operations in the area of Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Donetsk, as well as in the west of the Donetsk Region.

- According to reports, Russian troops conducted a limited ground attack in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

- Russian authorities are likely to impose restrictions on entry and exit from Russia to support mobilization.

- Russian officials and the occupation authorities are stepping up efforts to integrate children in the occupied territories, using public organizations funded by the state.