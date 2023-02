Russian occupiers shelled 13 regions of Ukraine during the day of February 10, hitting critical infrastructure facilities. This was reported by the heads of regional authorities.

According to reports, the situation in the regions as of the morning of February 11 was as follows:

- Kyiv Region: yesterday the region suffered another massive missile attack. As a result of the successful work of the air defense, there were no hits, and there were no casualties. Several households were damaged.

- Lviv Region: yesterday, the enemy hit an energy infrastructure facility. Also, in the Zolochiv district, an enemy missile fell near the house and did not explode. Later, the employees of the State Emergency Service neutralized it. Another missile fell near a sanatorium in the Lviv district. The blast wave damaged the windows of the building. There were no victims or casualties. Thanks to the Air Command West, 9 enemy missiles were shot down in the territory of the region.

- Khmelnytskyi Region: yesterday afternoon, during a massive attack, in the Khmelnytskyi Region, our air defense forces shot down one cruise missile in the Khmelnytskyi district. There was also a hit to an object of critical infrastructure of the Khmelnytskyi community. The fire was extinguished, there were no casualties. Details regarding the consequences are being clarified.

- Ivano-Frankivsk Region: yesterday, a missile hit the territory of an energy infrastructure facility. The explosion did not affect the operation of the facility. There were no emergency power outages. There was no fire. There are no killed or injured. Air defense forces also shot down one enemy missile.

- Chernihiv Region: 4 shellings for the day from mortars: Chernihivskyi, Koriukivskyi and Novhorod-Siverskyi districts. No victims and destruction.

- Sumy Region: during yesterday, the enemy shelled 7 territorial communities of the region: Seredyno-Budska, Bilopilska, Velykopysarivska, Esmanska, Znob-Novhorodska, Hlukhivska, Shalyhynska. More than 100 hits were recorded, including the dropping of an explosive device from an UAV.

- Zaporizhzhia Region: during the past day, the occupiers shelled the civilian infrastructure in the area of Zaporizhzhia, Mala Tokmachka, Zatyshshia, Hulyaipole, Bilohirya, Charivne, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Novodanylivka, Malynivka, Olhivske, Novoandriyivka, Shcherbaky, Novomykolayivka, Novoyakovlivka, Temyrivka, Poltavka, Chervone, Stepnohirsk, Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove, Kamianske. 25 reports were received about the destruction of houses (apartments) of citizens and infrastructure facilities. Details are being clarified.

- Dnipropetrovsk region: our troops from the East Air Command shot down all 9 enemy missiles that the rashists sent to the region last day. It was not without destruction, fragments of downed missiles fell in Kryvorizkyi and Kamianskyi districts. Fortunately, people were not hurt. At night, Shaheds struck two energy facilities in the Kryvorizkyi district and one in the Nikopolskyi district. Significant destruction is everywhere. Fires broke out, which firefighters have already extinguished. At the places of hits, the relevant services eliminate the consequences of the attacks. No victims.

- Kharkiv Region: yesterday morning, an enemy missile hit the Kharkiv district, the territory of a critical infrastructure facility. 8 people were injured, all of them were hospitalized. By 2:00 p.m., rescuers eliminated the consequences of the hit. During the past day, the enemy shelled at least 17 border settlements of Bohodukhiv, Chuhuyiv, Kupyansk and Kharkiv districts. In particular, in the Slobozhansk direction, the areas of the settlements: Udy, Chervona Zoria, Strilecha, Hlyboke, Lukyantsi, Ohirtseve, Ternova, and Fyholivka were subjected to enemy shelling.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery attacks on populated areas: Novomlynsk, Hrianykivka, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Synkivka, Kucherivka, Pishchane, Krokhmalne, Berestovka. A 9-story multi-apartment building was damaged yesterday morning due to shelling in the city of Vovchansk, Chuhuyiv district. As a result of the shelling of the village of Vilcha and the village of Vovchanski Khutory, several residential buildings were damaged. In the city of Kupyansk, 7 private houses were damaged. As a result of the artillery shelling of the village of Odnorobivka, Bohoduhivskyi district, 2 two-story apartment buildings, power grids, water supply and sewage systems were damaged. Around 04:30 p.m., an air strike was carried out on Vovchansk. An administrative building was damaged, a cafe was destroyed, the Oschadbank building, a 2-story apartment building, a kindergarten and a pharmacy were damaged. A 69-year-old woman was injured and hospitalized.

- Luhansk Region: in the vicinity of Kreminna, Shypylivka, and Bilohorivka, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks on February 10. On the Kupyansk and Lyman directions, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery shelling of the Makiyivka, Ploshchanka, Dibrova, and Bilohorivka districts. In captured settlements near the front, there is a shortage of food in stores, the work of which is limited, and a shortage of medicine, such as in Kreminnaa. Invaders are looting what still survived for almost a year. The situation in the region remains difficult.

- Donetsk Region: in the morning - shelling of Avdiyivka from artillery and Grads. Information about the destruction and victims is being clarified. For the past day the situation near Vuhledar, Bakhmut and Soledar remains without significant changes. The village of Paraskoviyivka is under constant shelling. The villages of Rozdolivka and the village of Fedorivka were shelled, five private houses were damaged; as well as the village of Vasiukivka, two private houses were destroyed. During the day, shelling of Kostiantynivska community (Oleksandro-Shultyne and Ivanopillia villages) and Lymanska territorial community (Torske and Zarichne villages) took place. Private houses were damaged.

In the evening, the village of Karlivka was shelled. Private houses were damaged. During the day, there was chaotic shelling of the positions and the outskirts of the Toretsk community with heavy weapons and small arms. During enemy artillery fire, houses and farm buildings and private houses were damaged in the city of Toretsk and the village of Petrivka. During the night, artillery shelling continued in the town of Maryinka, the village of Heorhiyivka, and the village of Maksymilianivka. As a result of shelling, a private residential building in the village of Maksymilianivka was destroyed. Information about the victims is being verified. In one day in the Donetsk Region: 1 killed and 4 injured.

- Mykolaiv Region: yesterday, the water area of the Kutsurubska community was under artillery fire. There are no casualties. Also yesterday, the enemy struck the water area of Ochakivska community. There are no casualties.

- Kherson Region: according to information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the suburbs and Kherson itself were damaged by enemy artillery fire on the Kherson direction. According to the Operational Command South, two enemy drones were shot down over the Kherson Region. At night, Russian troops shelled Kherson again. Due to enemy strikes, the premises of one of the most important objects of the city - the railway station - were damaged. There are no casualties. The enemy also struck a high-rise building in the Ostriv neighborhood, in which peaceful Kherson residents were located. The blast wave and projectile fragments shattered windows in the apartments, walls and several balconies were also damaged.

An elderly woman from Kherson was injured due to Russian shelling. The ambulance team took her to the hospital with shrapnel wounds. The woman is in serious condition, doctors are fighting for her life. In total, 3 people were injured in the Kherson Region during the day due to the aggression of the Russian Federation, there were no killed. 66 people were evacuated from the de-occupied territories of the Kherson Region, 5 of them are children. In the temporarily occupied settlement of Zaliznyi Port, the Russian invaders are trying to carry out passportization of the local population. For this purpose, the passport office was moved from the village of Hola Prystan to the village. Given the fact that there is no queue of people wishing to obtain Russian citizenship, the occupiers promise a monetary reward to those who agree.