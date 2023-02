In the local hospital of Starobilsk, Luhansk Region, the Russian occupiers set up a military hospital. The need for a hospital arose because of the large number of wounded. This is stated in a message from the command of the General Staff, the text of which is posted on the official page of the military office on Facebook.

"In Starobilsk, Luhansk Region, the surgical department of the local hospital has been converted into a military hospital due to the large number of wounded occupiers," the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces states.

