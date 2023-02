In a de-occupied village in the Luhansk Region, an enemy henchman was detained, who was repairing military equipment of the occupiers and transporting them to positions. He was declared suspect under the article "Collaborative activity". This is reported by the Luhansk Regional Prosecutor's Office on Facebook.

According to the investigation, a local resident in the village of Nevske, Svativskyi district, has been providing assistance to the occupying forces since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. After the capture of the village, he voluntarily resettled the servicemen of the enemy army in his own and neighboring houses.

On his own initiative, the man repaired damaged military equipment of the occupiers - armored personnel carriers, combat vehicles and cars. In some cases, he transported tanks and other equipment of the invaders. During the occupation, he used his own car to transport personnel of the aggressor's army to firing positions in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions.

He was also repeatedly involved in the loading of ammunition at warehouses in Nevske and the nearby village of Makiyivka.

He was captured by the SSU during stabilization measures in the de-occupied territory of the Luhansk Region.