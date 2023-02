Official Washington Believes That RF Plans To Resume Offensive In Spring

Russia is using the winter period to replenish personnel and rearm in order to resume offensive operations in Ukraine in the spring. This was stated by the coordinator of the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby, during the briefing, the official portal of the White House informs.

"We see that the Russians continue to conduct offensive actions in Donbas. The fighting around Bakhmut remains brutal," the American admiral emphasized.

At the same time, Kirby expressed U.S. assessments that Russian President Vladimir Putin is using the winter months to replenish supplies, food, rearm forces, replenish personnel and "resume offensive operations in the spring."

He also emphasized that the U.S. and other allied countries have increased the delivery of military aid to Ukraine in recent weeks "to help them (Ukrainians - ed.) prepare for what the Russians may be planning in the spring."

According to Kirby, when the weather conditions improve, "the fighting will probably become more violent."