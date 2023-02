Occupiers Near Bakhmut Trying To Cut Highway To Kostiantynivka - Cherevatyi

Near Bakhmut, units of the Russian occupation army are trying to break through to the T0504 highway, which connects the city with Kostiantynivka. It provides supplies to the Ukrainian military in the Bakhmut area.

Colonel Serhii Cherevatyi, the representative of the Eastern group of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this on the air of the telethon.

According to him, the Russian troops want to capture the highway Kostiantynivka - Bakhmut. For this purpose, the enemy concentrated large forces.

In just one day, a record 54 combat clashes took place near Bakhmut. Also, the occupiers shelled Ukrainian military positions 124 times with different types of artillery.

In turn, the Defense Forces conduct a counter-battery fight against the artillery of the occupiers in order to reduce the enemy's ability to strike on the road.

Cherevatyi emphasized that the Defense Forces have the opportunity to take out the wounded from Bakhmut, as well as bring weapons, ammunition, food and other necessary things to the positions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 10, the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain stated in its intelligence review that Russian troops were able to achieve success in the Bakhmut direction.

We also wrote that on February 6, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff, during which the main attention was paid to the situation around Bakhmut.