One Of Power Units At Khmelnytskyi NPP Stops As Result Of Russian Missile Attack - IAEA

February 10th missile attack by Russia on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine resulted in the shutdown of one of the power units of the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant (Khmelnytskyi NPP).

This is stated in the report of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

"Instability in the power grid, caused by shelling, led to the shutdown of one of the reactor units of the Khmelnytskyi NPP. This event was confirmed by the IAEA mission, which is at the station," the organization said.

It is noted that after the incident, all safety systems of the Khmelnytskyi NPP are working normally.

Russia's massive missile attack also led to a decrease in electricity generation at the Rivne and South Ukraine nuclear power plants.

The facts of this were also confirmed by representatives of the IAEA, who are constantly at the stations as part of the organization's mission.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, February 10, Russia carried out a new large-scale missile attack, launching more than 70 missiles of various types on the territory of Ukraine.

The Ukrenergo national energy company reported on the increase in electricity consumption in the network, for this reason, power outages schedules were introduced in a number of regions of the country.

According to the Minister of Energy, during today's missile attack, the occupiers were able to damage electricity generation and transmission facilities in six regions of Ukraine.