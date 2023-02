Residents of the temporarily occupied Melitopol of the Zaporizhzhia Region ignore the invaders' demand to obtain Russian passports. This is stated in information from the National Resistance Center posted on the organization's portal.

It is reported that the Russians are planting passports on temporarily occupied territories (TOT) in all possible ways. In particular, only the presence of a Russian passport allows to receive social assistance in conditions where Ukrainian payments are blocked. Also, the absence of a Russian passport creates additional problems when crossing Russian checkpoints.

"However, even under such conditions, residents (of Melitopol - ed.) are in no hurry to get passports of the Russian Federation. The main thing is to join the electronic queue and skip it, which will automatically force you to re-enter the queue and repeat the procedure. This makes it easier to check at checkpoints, because you have notification of registration in the queue for a passport," National Resistance Center said.