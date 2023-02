The Russian occupiers bombarded Zmiyinyi Island, dropping 4 aerial bombs. The leadership of the Odesa City Council announced this with reference to the data of the Air Command South.

At the same time, it is clarified that the enemy bombarded the Zmiyinyi Island with two Su-24M, dropping 4 aerial bombs.

Meanwhile, the occupiers used 3 Oniks anti-ship missiles from the coastal missile complex from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea, which hit the coastal zone. There were no casualties or injured.

"Twice the territory of the region was attacked by aircraft. In an attempt to create a panic among the population of the border areas with Moldova and unrecognized Transnistria, the rashists directed air-launched missiles at the critical infrastructure located there," stated the message of the Odesa City Council.