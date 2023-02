During the time of the USSR, East Germany had MiG aircraft, which were sold after the reunification of Germany, in particular, to Poland and Slovakia. When deciding on their transfer to Ukraine, Germany's permission is required and the German government must grant this permission.

Marcus Faber, member of the German Bundestag from the coalition Free Democratic Party, member of the defense committee, said this in a Guildhall comment.

"Next week, a security conference will be held in Munich. On the eve, I am talking with representatives of the Embassy of Ukraine in Germany, with other officials, and the first position that is voiced in the context of aviation is the F16 and the MiG29. Both models are not in service with the Luftwaffe. Therefore, the first task facing Germany is to give permission to transfer MiG-29s, which other countries have, to Ukraine," he said.

"East Germany was part of the Soviet zone of influence and East Germany had these MiGs. After our reunification, we sold them, for example, to Poland and Slovakia. Therefore, when Poland and Slovakia decide to transfer MiGs to Ukraine, they also need to get Germany's permission. At the very least, this applies to a part of such aircraft that these countries have," said the German parliamentarian.

"My position is that we should give this permission to Poland and Slovakia," Marcus Faber concluded.

Also in the French Senate, Guillaume Gontard, a member of the committee on defense and international relations, called on NATO member countries to provide Ukraine with aviation for the fastest possible victory in the war.