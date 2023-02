In the evening of February 10, the Air Force of the Armed Forces Ukraine and other units of the Defense Forces shot down 20 Shahed kamikaze attack drones. This statement was issued by the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram.

It is clarified that in the evening the Russian occupation forces attacked the critical infrastructure of Ukraine in several regions.

Launches were carried out from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov.

In total, during the period from 6:00 p.m. to 11:55 p.m., the forces and means of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, destroyed 20 Shahed-136/131 kamikaze attack drones.