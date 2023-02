Russian occupation forces carry out offensive operations in five directions in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions. To support their units, the occupiers are actively using aviation.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its evening operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that despite the heavy losses, the units of the occupation army do not abandon their intentions to completely capture the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions, reaching their administrative borders.

To this end, the occupiers are concentrating their main efforts to continue the offensive in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka directions.

It is noted that the occupiers began to actively use aircraft and helicopters to support their ground forces and strike at the positions of the Defense Forces.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation is controlled. Units of the Defense Forces monitor the territory of Belarus, the formation of enemy strike groups was not found there.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, Russian troops from the territory of the Russian Federation shell settlements in the border strip of the Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv Regions.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, enemy troops are holding defense, but at the same time they regularly subject the positions of the Defense Forces and frontline settlements to artillery fire.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of Friday, February 10, Russia carried out a new missile attack on the territory of Ukraine. The occupiers fired 71 missiles of various types, while the Ukrainian air defense forces managede to shoot down 61 missiles.

According to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, as a result of today's missile attack, energy infrastructure facilities in six regions of the country were damaged.