Prigozhin Says It Will Take 1.5 Years For Russia To Capture Donbas, 3 Years To Reach Dnieper

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Russian private military company (PMC) Wagner, believes that for the complete occupation of the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions of Russia, it is necessary to continue the war for at least another year and a half.

Prigozhin said this in an interview with Russian propagandist Semyon Pegov.

The owner of the Wagnerites believes that Russia is able to reach the Dnieper, but to do this, a full-scale war against Ukraine must be continued for about three more years.

"If we need to go to the Dnieper, then for three years, If we need to close the DPR and LPR, we need to work at least one and a half or two more years," Prigozhin said.

At the same time, he stressed that he has his own "genius" plan in case Russia wants to reach the English Channel (the strait between Britain and France).

Russia's full-scale invasion began on February 24, 2022. In Russia, military aggression against Ukraine is called a "special military operation."

The timing of the completion of the so-called "special operation" in Russia has never been called, and its goals for almost a year have repeatedly changed.

Recall, on February 2, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin during a visit to Volgograd called the "preservation of Russia" the main goal of a full-scale war against Ukraine.

Although on January 25 this year, the leader of the aggressor country said that he was waging war against Ukraine in order to protect Russia.