The Romanian Ministry of Defense does not confirm information about the flight of a Russian missile over the country. It is reported by Europei Libera.

"Information about a Russian missile that was supposed to fly over the airspace of Romania is not confirmed," the Ministry responded to a request from the publication.

They also said they would provide an update later.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 11, at 10:18 a.m., two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles crossed the state border of Ukraine with the Republic of Moldova.

Approximately at 10:33 a.m., these missiles crossed Romanian airspace. After that, this air target again entered the airspace of Ukraine at the point of the intersection of the borders of the three states.

The missile was launched from the Black Sea.