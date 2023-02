Centravis To Supply Pipes For US Power Plant

The Centravis pipe holding (Dnipropetrovsk Region) will supply pipes for a power plant in the United States.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The American market occupies a significant share in the export of Centravis. The company cooperates with General Motors, NASA and other well-known brands. Centravis will manufacture a new batch of seamless pipes for the American power plant Alabama Power, located near Wilsonville, Alabama. This facility was built in the 1960s. After that, several stages of modernization took place. In recent years, the power plant has been increasing capacity to produce electricity from natural gas. The total capacity is more than 1.8 GW," the report said.

As part of this order, 75 tons of seamless pipes will be manufactured, they will be used for a boiler in the power plant.

The deadline for the order is the third quarter of 2023.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Centravis will open a new enterprise in Uzhhorod.

At the end of December, Centravis reached full production capacity.

In January-November 2022, compared to the same period last year, Centravis reduced the production of seamless stainless pipes by 34% to 10,600 tons.

In 2021, compared to 2020, Centravis increased the production of seamless stainless pipes by 2% to 19,430 tons.

Centravis is one of the world's largest manufacturers of seamless stainless pipes.

Businessman Yurii Atanasov is the shareholder and director general of the holding.