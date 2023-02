The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov said that the Russian "missile blitzkrieg" failed, but the occupiers still have a lot of outdated missile weapons.

The press service of the Defense Intelligence said this with reference to Yusov's statement on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that after the failure of the first Russian blitzkrieg (attempts to capture Ukraine in three days), the aggressor decided to disable the Ukrainian power system and thus cause a wave of refugees and break public resistance.

"But the missile blitzkrieg absolutely failed for Putin - in principle, like all his other strategic plans. Ukrainian society has rallied even more, despite huge losses, despite conscious hits on civilian objects, houses, residential apartment buildings. The Ukrainian resistance did not break," the representative of the Defense Intelligence said.

According to Yusov, the Ukrainian power system has survived, and in Russia, meanwhile, the number of precision missile weapons is rapidly decreasing and there is no possibility to replenish reserves in proper quantities, which has changed the number, intensity and breaks between the cases of shelling.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence stressed that the "missile blitzkrieg" of the Russian Federation has already lost its sense.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, Russian troops fired 71 cruise missiles at the territory of Ukraine, the Air Defense Forces managed to destroy 61 missiles.