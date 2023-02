President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the Russian missiles, which on Friday, February 10, passed through the airspace of Moldova and Romania in the direction of Ukraine, are a challenge to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and collective security.

Zelenskyy said this in his video message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Several Russian missiles passed through the airspace of Moldova and Romania. Another proof that terror does not know and will never know any limits. Another proof that the protection of Ukraine is the protection of the whole Europe and the world, every country that just wants to live. Today's missiles are a challenge to NATO, collective security. This is a terror that can and must be stopped. The world must stop it," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that Russia on Friday launched at least 70 missiles in another massive attack, at least 60 missiles were shot down.

He stressed that their targets were exclusively civilian objects.

The President said that there are casualties as a result of today's attack.

He expressed condolences to the relatives of the victims.

Earlier, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that 2 Russian Kalibr missiles violated the airspace of Moldova and Romania on Friday morning, after which the missiles again entered the airspace of Ukraine at the point of intersection of the borders of the three states.

These Kalibr missiles were launched from the Black Sea.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova said that it summoned the Russian ambassador due to violation of Moldovan airspace by flying a Russian missile over the territory of the state.

The Ministry of Defense of Romania, which is a member of NATO, did not confirm information about the flight of a Russian missile over the territory of the country.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, February 10, the Russians fired 71 cruise missiles during another massive attack on Ukraine, air defense forces destroyed 61 of them.