SBI And SSU Conducting Searches Along Entire Vertical Of Customs Service

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) are conducting searches along the entire vertical of the State Customs Service.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by a representative of the State Bureau of Investigation.

According to preliminary estimates, monthly transactions at customs were "washed" from the state budget approximately up to UAH 10 billion.

According to the SBI, this is a third of what the service would have to collect within a month.

The SBI and the SSU, in cooperation with the Prosecutor General’s Office, are conducting a large-scale special operation on Friday.

Currently, searches have begun in the central office of the State Customs Service and the Volyn, Lviv, Ternopil, Chernivtsi, Odesa, Kyiv, Rivne and Zakarpattia regional customs of Ukraine.

Also, about 50 economic entities were established that helped customs officers implement shadow schemes.

Currently, their activities are blocked.

Law enforcement officers work on certain sections of the state border of Ukraine and at checkpoints in order to stop illegal activities and eliminate smuggling schemes.

Upon completion of priority investigative actions, more detailed information will be provided on the commission of corruption offenses by employees of the Customs Service and the activities of its territorial bodies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, the head of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy, Danylo Hetmantsev, noted that with the outbreak of a full-scale war, the situation with corruption in the State Customs Service only worsened.

The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed the leadership of the Customs Service.