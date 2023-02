As a result of a massive enemy attack on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine on Friday, February 10, thermal and hydrogeneration facilities, as well as high-voltage infrastructure in 6 regions were damaged.

Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On February 10, another massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities took place. There are hits to thermal and hydrogeneration facilities, as well as high-voltage infrastructure in six regions. Emergency blackouts have been introduced in many regions. The most difficult situation is in the Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Khmelnytskyi Regions," he wrote.

Halushchenko noted that thanks to the successful work of air defense units and the advance adoption of technical measures, it was possible to preserve the integrity of the Ukrainian power system.

Power engineers are working non-stop to restore power supply.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at about five o'clock in the morning, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 5 Kalibr sea-launched cruise missiles and 5 kamikaze Shahed-136/131 drones with which the enemy attacked Ukraine at night.

At about 8:30 a.m., the Russians launched new missiles at the territory of Ukraine.