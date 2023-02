Global electricity demand in 2023-2025 will grow by an average of 3% per year, according to the report by the International Energy Agency (IEA). This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The agency noted that in 2022 the demand growth rate reached 2% despite the rising crisis.

At the same time, regional growth will be highly variable. Thus, in China, which accounts for around 31% of global demand, the figure will rise by 5.2% in 2023-2025, in India - by 5.6%, and in Africa - by 4.1%, while in Europe it will rise by 1.4% in 2024 and 1.3% in 2025 after declining 0.6% in 2023.

In terms of power generation, coal-fired facilities boosted their output by 1.5% in 2022. At the same time, the IEA dubbed this growth an outlier, predicting that production of this form of power will peak in 2023-2025, as growth in Asia is countered by declines in Europe and the United States.