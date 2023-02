2 Russian Kalibr missiles violated the airspace of Moldova and Romania on Friday morning.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, February 10, at 10:18 a.m., two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles crossed the state border of Ukraine with the Republic of Moldova. At approximately 10:33 a.m., these missiles crossed Romanian airspace. Then they again entered the airspace of Ukraine at the point of crossing the borders of the three states," he wrote.

Zaluzhnyi noted that the missiles were launched from the Black Sea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at about five o'clock in the morning, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 5 Kalibr sea-launched cruise missiles and 5 kamikaze Shahed-136/131 drones with which the enemy attacked Ukraine at night.

At about 8:30 a.m., the Russians launched new missiles at the territory of Ukraine.