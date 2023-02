Air defense units on Friday shot down 13 enemy missiles in the sky over the Odesa Region.

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Maksym Marchenko announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy carried out a massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine from strategic aircraft and naval carriers of cruise missiles. As always, the air defense units of the Odessa Region worked perfectly and shot down thirteen missiles over the region!" he wrote.

Marchenko thanked the defenders for their good work.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, air defense forces shot down 10 missiles over Kyiv, there is damage to the power grids.