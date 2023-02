Air Defense Forces Shoot Down 10 Missiles Over Kyiv, There Is Damage To Power Grids - Klitschko

Air defense forces have shot down 10 enemy missiles over Kyiv, there is damage to the power grids.

Kyiv City Mayor announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to air defense forces, 10 missiles were shot down over Kyiv. There is damage to the power grids. There are no injuries. Energy staff is working to restore networks," he wrote.

The Kyiv City Military Administration also confirmed this on the Telegram channel and added that two cars, a house and power grids were damaged by the wreckage of a downed rocket in the Holosiivskyi District.

There is currently no data on the victims.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Klitschko said that during a massive enemy attack on the morning of Friday, February 10, the wreckage of a downed missile damaged a private house and a car in the Holosiivskyi District of Kyiv.