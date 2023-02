This morning, February 10, Russian troops struck Zaporizhzhia 17 times in one hour. The enemy mainly attacked the energy infrastructure.

Anatolii Kurtiev, the secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, has reported this.

"(The occupiers - ed.) staged a massive attack on Zaporizhzhia. In an hour, a total of 17 enemy hits were recorded in the city. It was the largest number since the beginning of the full-scale invasion," the message says.

As a result of massive morning rocket attacks in various districts of Zaporizhzhia, energy and industrial infrastructure facilities were damaged. Damage to the roof, windows, warehouses, facades, and fences was recorded at the facilities. In addition, fires broke out at the places of some arrivals.

According to him, none of the people were injured.

"As for civil infrastructure, it is currently known that the blast wave blew out windows in one of the multi-story buildings, as well as in the premises of an educational institution and a cultural object," added Kurtiev.

At this time, part of the city remains without electricity, and there are problems with the heating supply. Emergency recovery works are ongoing. Also, due to damage to energy infrastructure facilities, hourly stabilization outages have been in effect in the city since eight o'clock in the morning.

It will be recalled that on the morning of February 10, the Russian command raised its Tu-95 strategic bombers into the sky.

In addition, during the missile attack, fragments of a downed missile damaged a private house in the Holosiyivskyi District of Kyiv.