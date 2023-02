During the morning missile attack, fragments of a downed missile damaged a private house in the Holosiyivskyi District of the capital.

Kyiv City Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this on Telegram.

"Debris of a missile damaged a car and the roof of a private house in the Holosiyivskyi District," he wrote.

Klitschko urged people to stay in shelters because the missile attack continues.

The city mayor did not provide details of the event.

Before that, residents of the capital heard sounds similar to explosions. The authorities of the capital have warned about the work of the Air Defense Forces.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the South Operational Command warned about the withdrawal of three of its missile carriers, including one submarine, into the sea by Russia. The total volley of Kalibrs can be up to 20 missiles.

At night, two Russian drones were shot down in two directions in the area of responsibility of the command, in addition, the storm in the Black Sea decreased and the Russian naval group became more active. This means an increase in the probability of a missile attack on the territory of Ukraine.

In the city of Kyiv, as well as in the Kyiv, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk Regions, electricity was cut off as a precaution due to the threat of a missile attack.