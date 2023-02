Over the past day, February 9, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) eliminated more than 700 Russians, so the total number of the enemy is 135,740 soldiers.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to February 10, 2023 approximately amounted to:

personnel ‒ about 135,740 (+730),

tanks ‒ 3,258 (+3) units,

armored combat vehicles – 6,471 (+3) units,

artillery systems – 2,251 (+7) units,

MLRS - 463 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 233 (+1) units,

planes - 295 (+0) units,

helicopters - 286 (+1) units,

UAV of operational-tactical level – 1,970 (+3),

cruise missiles - 796 (+0),

ships/boats - 18 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and fuel tank trucks – 5,126 (+5) units,

special equipment - 211 (+0).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on February 9, Russian occupiers used military aircraft against the positions of the AFU and conducted 52 air strikes and six missile strikes. Two of them came from the infrastructure of the city of Kramatorsk.

Explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk in the Zaporizhzhia Region. The airfield was hit, more than 100 Russian invaders were eliminated.