In January 2023, the sale of electric cars doubled year over year to 1,300 units.

This follows from a statement by the Ukravtoprom association, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"In January, almost 1,300 battery-powered vehicles (BEVs) were added to the Ukrainian fleet, of which: passenger cars - 97%, commercial vehicles - about 3% and one bus. Compared to the January result of last year, the replenishment of the EV fleet doubled. The share of new cars in EV registrations was 23% compared to 20% in January 2022. The Volkswagen ID.4 became the most popular electric car for the first time, 275 cars of this model (130 new and 145 used) received Ukrainian registration in a month," the message reads.

In second place is after Nissan Leaf cars (171 registrations), in third place - TESLA Model 3 (108 registrations), in fourth place - Dong Feng (104 registrations), in fifth place - TESLA Model Y (64 registrations).

Also in January, in the segment of commercial electric vehicles, the most sales were recorded in the Renault Kangoo Z.E. - 16 units (all used).

In 2022, the sale of electric cars increased 1.5 times year over year to 13,600.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in January 2023, sales of new passenger cars decreased by 44% to 3,000.