In the morning of February 10, a large-scale air alert was announced throughout Ukraine due to the threat of a missile strike.

This follows from the map of all-Ukrainian air alerts.

Residents of Kyiv began to receive notifications about the air alert at 8:27 a.m., and the alert immediately spread to the entire territory of Ukraine.

Everyone is urged to take shelter due to the threat of airstrikes.

Due to the threat of a missile attack, emergency power outages are applied in the city of Kyiv, Kyiv, and Dnipropetrovsk Regions.

As earlier reported, at night, two Russian drones were shot down in two directions in the area of responsibility of the command, in addition, the storm in the Black Sea decreased and the Russian naval group became more active. This means an increase in the probability of a missile attack on the territory of Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in the morning of January 26, Ukraine suffered another massive attack by Russian missiles.

Before that, the occupier used kamikaze drones at night to wear out Ukrainian air defense. On the night of February 10, the occupiers also used drones in the south and center of Ukraine. However, there was no report of a hit.