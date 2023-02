At night, two Russian drones were shot down in two directions in the area of responsibility of the command, in addition, the storm in the Black Sea decreased and the Russian naval group became more active.

This follows from a statement by the South Operational Command.

"The enemy took out three missile carriers, including one submarine. The total number of Kalibrs can be up to 20 missiles. The day before, the enemy launched reconnaissance drones, one of which was accurately shot down by air defense forces. After this, taking into account the night attack by kamikaze-type drones Shahed-131/136, and the increased activity of enemy aviation, preparation for missile strikes can be seen. At night, two drones aimed at our area of responsibility were shot down in the direction of Kirovohrad and Vinnytsia," the release reads.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the morning of January 26, Ukraine suffered another massive attack by Russian missiles.

In the Kyiv Region, after massive Russian shelling, the fragments of missiles were found in the territory of several districts.

As a result of massive Russian rocket fire, a rocket hit a non-residential building in the Holosiyivskyi District of Kyiv, leaving one dead and two wounded.

In Kyiv, explosions rang out in the Dnipro district during an air raid warning.

Also, as a result of the morning missile attacks, two critical energy infrastructure facilities in the Odesa Region were damaged.