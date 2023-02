Earthquake in Turkiye and Syria. Disaster takes lives of over 21,000 people

The death toll from Monday's earthquake in Turkiye and Syria has risen to 21,051.

This is reported by CNN with reference to officials.

Thus, Vice President Fuat Oktay said that the number of killed in Turkiye has increased to at least 17,674 people, and the number of injured is 72,879.

At least 3,377 people were killed in Syria, including 2,030 in rebel-held areas in the northwest, according to the White Helmets civil defense group. According to Syrian state media, 1,347 people were killed in government-controlled parts of Syria.

The number of wounded in Syria across all affected areas rose to 5,245: 2,295 in government-held areas and 2,950 in rebel-held areas.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in the morning of February 6, a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 occurred in the south of Turkiye and the north of Syria.

On Tuesday, February 7, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to provide humanitarian aid to Turkiye to overcome the consequences of the earthquake.

In addition, two citizens of Ukraine were rescued. They were considered dead as a result of the earthquake in Turkiye.

On February 8, a group of Ukrainian rescuers and paramedics arrived in Turkiye to provide assistance in eliminating the consequences of the earthquake.