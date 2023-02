President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine cannot, like Russia, "drive people with sticks" to war.

Zelenskyy said this at a briefing in Brussels (Belgium), answering questions about cases of men evading service in the army and means of mobilizing Ukrainians, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We are a democratic state and we have to develop. We cannot set an example, like Russia, - to drive someone with sticks to war. We're not that kind of state because it's a paradox. We fight for European values, and we want to be a member of the European Union, so we need to even fight with such values," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that "it is very difficult to fight for so long," people are tired of living in this mode, and you can't treat everyone the same.

He agreed that there are those that rest during the war, but noted that "thank God, these are not millions of people."

Zelenskyy believes that the President and top officials should be an example of mobilizing Ukrainians to repel the enemy, there should be an appropriate information policy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada extended the period of martial law and general mobilization from February 19 for 90 days, that is, until May 20.