Ukraine Sends Consuls To Help Its Citizens In Turkey

Ukrainian consuls went to the south of Turkey to help Ukrainians. Probably five more of Ukrainian citizens are under rubble.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Diplomats are carrying warm clothes, basic necessities, medicines. On the spot, they will coordinate the search for missing citizens, providing medical assistance to victims and organizing evacuations," Nikolenko writes.

According to the spokesman of the Foreign Ministry, probably 5 more Ukrainians are under the rubble. The Ministry and Embassy actively cooperate with the Turkish authorities to rescue them.

One citizen of Ukraine was hospitalized - nothing threatens her life.

"In total, diplomats have already tracked down 103 Ukrainians. The remaining 22 citizens do not get in touch. We are working on establishing their locations, maintaining contact with our relatives," the Foreign Ministry spokesman added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, earthquakes that occurred on Monday in southern Turkey and northern Syria killed more than 17,000 people.

A search and rescue team from Ukraine, consisting of about 90 people, has already gone to Turkey to help with the earthquake.