Poland Ready To Give Ukraine Fighters, But Will Not Be One Of First NATO Countries To Do It - Morawiecki

Poland is ready to hand over fighters to Ukraine, but it will not be one of the first of the NATO countries to do it.

This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who arrived at the summit of EU leaders in Brussels on Thursday, European Pravda reports.

“Our position here is unequivocal. We can act only jointly within the framework of the entire unification of the North Atlantic Treaty. If there is such a decision, then we will not be the first to provide fighters, but we will probably respond positively to this," Morawiecki said.

He stressed that the countries that have them the most could be the first to provide modern combat aircraft to Ukraine.

Morawiecki noted that Poland does not have enough fighters, so it ordered new F-35.

Recall, according to media reports, on February 8, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak asked Defence Secretary Ben Wallace to check which aircraft could potentially be transferred to Ukraine.

Earlier, U.S. President Joe Biden said that he was against sending F-16 fighters to Ukraine due to the fact that these aircraft are needed in the United States.

Meanwhile, Kuleba is confident that Ukraine will be able to receive combat aircraft from Western partners. And it doesn't have to be American F-16 fighters.