Death Toll From Earthquake In Turkey And Syria Exceeded 17,000 People

Monday's earthquakes in southern Turkey and northern Syria killed more than 17,000 people.

It is reported by European Pravda.

The updated death toll in Turkey was announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday. According to him, according to the state agency Anadolu, the number of victims reached 14,140, and the number of wounded - 63,794.

A vote is expected to take place in Turkey's parliament on Thursday, after which a state of emergency in the 10 affected provinces will take effect.

The victims of earthquakes in Syria were 3,162 residents, 5,235 people were injured. Search and rescue efforts in Idlib, Aleppo, Hama, Latakia and Tartus have been ongoing since February 6.

According to the SANA agency controlled by the regime of Bashar al-Assad, the number of victims in Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Tartus reached 1,262 people, 2,835 were injured. Large-scale destruction has been reported.

In areas outside the control of the Syrian government, at least 1,900 people died, 2,950 were injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 6, a powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.8 occurred in southern Turkey and northern Syria.

A search and rescue team from Ukraine, consisting of about 90 people, has already gone to Turkey to help with the earthquake.

In addition, two citizens of Ukraine were rescued. They were considered dead in the earthquake in Turkey.