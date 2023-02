Explosion Occurs On Territory Of Former Plant In Kyiv, 1 Person Killed, 6 Still Remain Under Rubble

On the territory of the former plant in the Darnytskyi District of Kyiv, an explosion occurred, now it is known about one killed, another 6 people are under rubble.

Kyiv City Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As a result of an explosion in a one-story warehouse on the territory of the former plant, there was a destruction of the building on an area of 500 square meters. One person died. Three victims were taken out of the rubble," Klitschko wrote.

At the same time, the Kyiv City Military Administration noted that according to preliminary information, a gas cylinder exploded on the territory of the former plant.

Subsequently, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported that 6 more people remain under the rubble.

"Six people remain under the rubble, we have communication with four,” it was said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 26, as a result of a rocket hitting non-residential buildings in the Holosiivskyi District of Kyiv, 1 person was killed and two were injured.