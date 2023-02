Since Beginning Of War In Ukraine, More Than 20 Russian Generals Killed - Japan Intelligence

In the nearly a year since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, several dozen Russian generals have been killed. Japanese intelligence believes that the Ukrainian military managed to destroy at least 20 occupiers of such a high rank.

It was reported by the publication Nikkei Asia, citing its own sources in the intelligence of Japan.

The publication recalls that in June 2022, British media reported the death of at least 10 Russian generals in Ukraine.

At the same time, Japanese intelligence believes that the number of Russian army generals killed in the war may exceed 20.

This conclusion was reached by Japan's intelligence services based on information collected together with the United States and European countries.

The former chief of staff of the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF), Reserve General Kiyofumi Iwata, called the death toll of Russian generals "unbelievably high."

The Japanese general noted that in the U.S. army, for example, there were practically no combat deaths of officers of such a high rank.

The death of a large number of generals indicates the weakness of the Russian Armed Forces.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July 2022, media, citing British intelligence, announced the death of at least 10 Russian generals.

And back in May 2022, it became known that the Russian army during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine suffered huge losses among intermediate and junior officers.