Russia During New Offensive May Try To Land Troops In North Or South Of Ukraine - Defense Intelligence

Russian invaders during the likely new offensive will try to land troops. The threat exists in the North and South of our country.

A spokesman for the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov announced this during a telethon.

"If we are talking about a classic landing operation. Such a threat is also always present - either from the Belarusian direction, or a naval landing, if we are talking about Odesa," Yusov said.

But he is convinced that such a decision would be suicidal for Russians. Such a landing will be destroyed very quickly in Ukraine.

"Just as there were colossal losses during the start of the full-scale invasion at the airport, when the Ukrainians inflicted crushing losses on the invaders," Yusov added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupation forces have concentrated their efforts and are attacking in 5 directions, trying to take full control of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 19 Russian attacks in three regions.

On February 7, fighters of the State Border Guard Service repelled a long assault on the Russian invaders and, with a counterattack, knocked the enemy out of positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk Region.