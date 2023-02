Zelenskyy Says That In London He Came Close To Supplying Ukraine With Long-Range Weapons And Fighters, In Pari

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that during his visit to the UK he approached the decision to supply Ukraine with long-range weapons and fighters, and during his visit to France he "got positive" from the meeting, which discussed the issue of supplying Ukraine with armored equipment and tanks.

Zelenskyy said this at a briefing in Brussels, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I believe that the visit to London was effective and we came close to the decision to provide long-range weapons and to train our pilots. This is really some route to supplying the fighters we need. There are also some things and arrangements that have remained behind the scenes, they are positive and when it appears in our state, our state will know about it," he said.

Zelenskyy also praised the results of a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on February 8 in Paris.

"We had, I believe, a very powerful meeting, very important. I perceive it positively. As for specifics, I also do not want to formulate a lot publicly now. I will say that we worked to strengthen our capabilities in the direction of offensive actions. We are talking about armored vehicles and tanks. I got positive from our meeting," he said.

On February 9, Zelenskyy is in Brussels (Belgium), where he spoke at a special plenary meeting of the European Parliament and addressed the participants of a special meeting of the European Council.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 8, Zelenskyy was on a visit to the UK, where in particular, he met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles III.

On the evening of February 8, Zelenskyy flew to France, where he met with Macron and Scholz at the Elysee Palace.