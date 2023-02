Issue Of Long-Range Weapons For Ukraine Can Be Resolved - Yermak Expresses Hope About Transfer Of Weapons

Ukraine has resolved the issue of the supply to Ukraine of long-range weapons and aircraft.

The President’s Office Head Andrii Yermak announced this on Telegram.

"The issue of long-range weapons and fighters for Ukraine seems to be solved. Details a little afterwards. Hey, swamp, what's with the face?" Yermak wrote, referring to Russia as the "swamp."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy is now on a foreign visit to Europe.

On February 8, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was visiting the UK.

There, Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak discussed defense cooperation.

Rishi Sunak then asked UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace to check which planes could potentially be handed over to Ukraine.

After his visit to London, Volodymyr Zelenskyy went to Paris, where he met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron. Macron reiterated his support for Ukraine and said that France and the European Union want to continue "efforts" to supply weapons.

At the same time, the Russian Embassy in London warned the United Kingdom against providing Ukraine with fighter jets, saying that such a move would have "military and political consequences" for the whole world.