Zelenskyy Managed To Convince France And Germany To Provide Ukraine With Aircraft And Long-Range Weapons - Med

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during yesterday's meeting with French leader Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz managed to convince them to provide Ukraine with combat aircraft and long-range missiles. It is reported by Bild.

"The faster we get heavy long-range weapons, and our pilots - modern aircraft, the sooner Russian aggression will end," Zelenskyy said.

Macron, in turn, stressed that Russia should not win this war. He assured that Kyiv will receive French assistance as much as necessary.

As for Scholz, he said that Ukraine belongs to the European family. According to him, the EU summit should send a powerful message of solidarity with Kyiv.

"We stand next to Ukraine in its defense. The fact remains that Russia should not win this war," Scholz said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 8, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was on a visit to the UK.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak discussed defense cooperation.

On February 8, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak asked Defense Secretary Ben Wallace to check which aircraft could potentially be transferred to Ukraine.