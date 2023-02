Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda suggested that negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union could begin this year if the Ukrainian authorities comply with all the recommendations of the European Commission.

He said this to reporters on the sidelines of the summit of European Union leaders in Brussels, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I really hope that Ukraine, which is very successful in implementing the reforms recommended by the European Commission, will be able to receive final conclusions in October, and perhaps the European Council will be able to immediately make a positive decision later this year," Nauseda said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal previously said that Ukraine expects to complete negotiations on joining the European Union by 2025.