Russian Troops Trying To Break Through Defense In Area Of Kreminna In Luhansk Region - Governor Haidai

The Russian occupiers are trying to break through the defense of the Ukrainian defenders in the Kreminna direction, but they have no significant success.

Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, announced this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The number of attacks and shelling has increased significantly recently. It is in the Kreminna direction that they are trying to develop success, push the defense of our defenders. But today they have no significant success there. The defence forces are holding their ground sustainably," he said.

The head of the Regional Military Administration noted that the Russians continue to destroy a village after a village in the Luhansk Region, in particular shelling, round-the-clock de-occupied settlements of Nevske, Makiivka and Novoselivske.

As for the shelling of the invaders by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to him, local residents recognize that Ukrainian defenders beat so aptly that even those people who live near enemy barracks or warehouses with enemy ammunition are not in danger.

In addition, Haidai reacted to the data of analysts who note that the village of Dibrova is allegedly already under the control of the invaders.

He noted that it is premature to draw final conclusions, because the situation can change even within a few hours.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the Luhansk Region, the number of Russian attacks and shelling in the Svatove-Kreminna direction increased.