The Ministry of Interior Affairs is checking for serviceability all helicopters that were purchased from France by former Interior Minister Arsen Avakov for the needs of the system.

The head of the Ministry of Interior Affairs Ihor Klymenko announced this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"All helicopters of that class, one of which fell in Brovary, are currently at airfields. The relevant specialists are working. We are fully checking all helicopters that were in the MIA system," Klymenko said.

According to him, this process will be delayed for a month or two until it is found that they are all safe.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers formed a government commission to investigate the causes of the crash of the EC 225 LP helicopter, which occurred on January 18 in Brovary, Kyiv Region, and instructed the commission to submit a report on the results of the investigation and measures taken by February 18.

The crash in Brovary killed 14 people, including 1 child and 10 people on board the helicopter, injured 25 people, including 11 children.

Among the killed are the leadership of the Ministry of Interior Affairs: Minister of Interior Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi, his first deputy Yevhen Yenin and State Secretary of the Ministry of Interior Affairs Yurii Lubkovych.