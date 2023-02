Wagner PMC Owner Prigozhin Announces Cessation Of Recruitment Of Russian Prisoners To War Against Ukraine

The owner of the Russian Wagner private military company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that the militants controlled by him allegedly stopped recruiting Russian prisoners to participate in the war against Ukraine.

This is stated in the response of the Concord company founded by Prigozhin to a request from one of the Russian media, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Journalists said that they are allegedly approached by prisoners who report that the Wagner PMC is no longer recruiting for sending to Ukraine.

Russian media asked Prigozhin to comment on this information.

"Yes, indeed, it is so. The recruitment of prisoners to the Wagner PMC has been completely stopped. To those who work with us now, all obligations are fulfilled," Concord quotes Prigozhin.

For the first time, Russian media and human rights organizations reported that the Wagner PMC recruited prisoners in the colonies in the summer of 2022.

According to them, as of December 2022, the Wagnerites were able to recruit about 50,000 Russian prisoners.

The Wagner PMC actively uses recruited persons in the Bakhmut direction.

They form assault detachments that regularly attack the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States recognized the Wagner PMC as a transnational criminal organization.